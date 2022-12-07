100 extra trains for the Midlands each day under £1.5 billion rail scheme

A stock image of Birmingham New Street station

Transport body Midlands Connect has submitted plans to the Government it says will boost the region's economy by transforming east-west connections.

The Midlands Rail Hub scheme includes additional hourly trains between Birmingham and stations including Bristol, Cardiff and Hereford, all stopping at Worcester.

Extra hourly trains will also run train between Redditch and Lichfield Trent Valley; and Bromsgrove and Lichfield Trent Valley.

Meanwhile access to HS2 in Birmingham will be improved, a new cross city line will see six trains per hour, and there will be platform improvements at Snow Hill station, according to the plans.

Work on the scheme will start in 2025 providing it is signed off by ministers.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, said the scheme would unlock a "plethora of benefits" for residents by drastically increasing capacity. He said: "Midlands Rail Hub is a game changing scheme for our region.

"The benefits it can bring to local people and businesses are many – whether it’s connecting millions more people to the HS2 network; creating space for more local journeys, stations, and rail lines; or opening faster and more frequent rail links for commuters as well as business and leisure travellers.

"As we bounce back from Covid, Midlands Rail Hub will support our recovery by unlocking the bottleneck at Birmingham New Street to improve local services, whilst also better connecting the East and West Midlands.

"All of this helps open access to opportunities right across the Midlands and supports thousands of jobs during a critical period for our region.

“When the West Midlands succeeds, the country succeeds, and the sooner Government enables us to start delivering this project the sooner our local residents will experience the plethora of benefits to come."

Sir John Peace, chairman of Midlands Connect said the scheme would "transform our region".

"We know the project has the backing of the businesses, communities and political leaders in the Midlands, and we stand ready to kickstart its delivery and get spades in the ground," he added.

"The Midlands Rail Hub will significantly impact the future of travel for generations to come."