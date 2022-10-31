'Rail tunnel' could be built under Birmingham under drastic proposals to transform the network by 2050

Transport chiefs are hoping to create a "revolution" in the region as they outlined their vision for up to 2050 which includes faster trains and more stations.

It comes as rail travel across the West Midlands is expected to increase two-thirds over the period, with pre-pandemic levels of passengers returning by 2026.

The plans would see new stations at Tettenhall and Shrewsbury, the reopening of the Walsall to Lichfield line and more services to London ultimately by 2050.

And one of the proposals outlined by West Midlands Rail Executive, which has put the plans out for consultation, includes a "rail tunnel" under Birmingham.

In its draft plans, it states an option could be to consider "new tunnel options under central Birmingham – allowing services to bypass capacity hotspots such as Proof House junction, linking in with Birmingham New Street, Moor Street and HS2 Curzon Street stations and enabling higher frequencies across the Metropolitan area."

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, chair of the West Midlands Rail Executive (WMRE), said: "We are making great progress on developing our rail network with new stations in the pipeline on the Camp Hill Line and at Darlaston and Willenhall, and working with our partners like West Midlands Trains to improve services and rolling stock.

“But there is no doubt that rail is facing challenges following the Covid 19 pandemic but this strategy shows that passenger numbers will return and it remains a crucial part of our transport network and will play a key role in tackling the climate emergency.

“Therefore we have set out how we plan to grow the network in a coordinated way over the next three decades to better connect communities to the jobs and opportunities our region has to offer.”

The draft strategy aims to support the region's recovery from Covid-19, contribute to net-zero carbon targets, support the "levelling up" agenda and maximise the benefits of HS2. It was first launched in 2018 but has been revised after Covid-19 and developed further.

It has been led by the WMRE and developed with rail industry partners including Midlands Connect and the Department for Transport, with businesses and people being asked to have their say. A final draft will later be presented to transport chiefs for approval.