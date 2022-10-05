Cheapest fuel in the Black Country as major retailers accused of hiking profit margins

Independent retailers such as TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station in Wolverhampton remain the cheapest for petrol and diesel

The motoring group has said the average price of a litre of petrol in the West Midlands fell by nearly 7p last month to 162.9p, but said the cut - the sixth biggest monthly drop recorded since 2000 - should have been bigger. The average price of a litre of diesel fell by 3.5p to 180.2p last month.

Drivers have again been urged to "shop around for the best deals" and not assume supermarkets offer the cheapest prices.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said forecourts should have been displaying prices around 152p with a profit margin of 7p, but RAC Fuel Watch data found some major retailers had margins of 17p per litre.

An examination of fuel prices around the Black Country and Staffordshire has found that smaller, independent, garages are still offering the cheapest prices, far below the national averages for both petrol and diesel.

However, some supermarkets are offering more competitive prices, only a few pence per litre higher than the best offers at independent forecourts for both petrol and diesel.

These were the cheapest prices on Tuesday afternoon according to petrolprices.com.

Cheapest petrol in the Black Country and Staffordshire

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - 152.6p

Jet Stretton Garage, Watling Street, Brewood - 153.0p

Texaco Fallings Park Service Station, Cannock Road, Wolverhampton - 155.9p

BP Ivetsey Bank Service Station, Watling Street - 155.9p

Esso Primley Service Station, Wolverhampton Road, Walsall - 156.7p

Tesco, Littleton Street West, Walsall - 156.9p

Esso Ablewell Service Station, Ablewell Street, Walsall - 156.9p

Shell MFG Bluecoats, Springhill Road, Walsall - 156.9p

Tesco, Reform Street, West Bromwich - 156.9p

Asda, Jack Haywood Way, Wolverhampton - 157.7p

Gulf A5 Fuel Express, Lime Lane, Pelsall - 157.7p

Cheapest diesel in the Black Country and Staffordshire

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - 170.6p

Asda, Brickhouse Lane South, Great Bridge - 176.7p

Asda, Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury - 176.7p

Asda, Avon Road, Cannock - 176.7p

Applegreen, Whitehall Road, Great Bridge - 176.8p

Co-op, School Road, Wombourne - 176.9p

Esso Dudley Port - 176.9p

Tesco, Birmingham New Road, Dudley - 176.9p

Tesco Stone Cross Express, Walsall Road, West Bromwich - 176.9p

Sainsbury's, Freeth Street, Oldbury - 176.9p

Sainsbury's, Voyager Drive, Cannock - 176.9p

Sainsbury's, Halesowen Street, Blackheath - 176.9p

Tesco, Heath Way, Cannock - 176.9p

Esso Stadium Garage, Pye Green Road, Cannock - 176.9p