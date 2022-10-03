Opening of two new Black Country railway stations a step closer after they were including in timetables

An artist's impression of the new Darlaston railway station

Willenhall and Darlaston stations are set to open in 2024 as part of West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) plans to improve connectivity across the region.

And West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has revealed train bosses have now included the stops in timetables.

The stations cost £54million combined and will boost jobs and growth in the area once up and running, the Mayor said.

The first trains are expected to stop at Willenhall station in early 2024. Work is currently underway at the site, with mine shafts needing to be secured before construction can begin.

Meanwhile Darlaston is expected to open a few months later.

Mr Street told the Star: "We're in a good place as far as both stations are concerned.

"Services are expected to start in early 2024 for Willenhall and it will be a few months later in Darlaston. We're at the stage now where West Midlands Trains have done the timetabling.

"It is all systems go."

Mr Street added: "These stations are really important for the region as they will drive new jobs and opportunities in the area.

He cited the new Parallel 113 industrial development off Darlaston Road, which he said had created 150 jobs and "would probably not have happened without the connectivity of the station".

"Even years before it opens it has given the property market confidence and connects local people to new jobs," he said.

The WMCA has recently submitted compulsory purchase order plans for the land required to complete work on the stations.