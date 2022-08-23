The M42 will be closed between Junctions 5 and 6 for a weekend

The M42 is being updated around Birmingham International airport and railway station to improve traffic on and off the A45 which meets the motorway at Junction 6.

National Highways has announced that the road will be closed in both directions between Junctions 5 and 6 from 10pm on Friday, September 30, and 6am on Monday, October 3.

A signed diversion will take drivers along the A41 and A45 to avoid the closed section of motorway.

The closure is set to affect people heading to the airport as well as anyone heading further south.

In a statement National Highways said: "We’re upgrading the M42 Junction 6 to enable better movement of traffic on and off the A45, supporting access to Birmingham International airport and train station as well as preparing capacity for the new HS2 station. Our work includes creating a new junction on the M42 and building a dual carriageway between this new junction and Clock Interchange."

The two new bridges being installed will help create a new Junction 5a. Once in place, construction work will at Solihull Road and Junction 5a will continue.

The agency added: "When the roads are closed, we’ll put in place a clearly signed diversion route. This has been agreed with Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council as the most suitable route for both the amount and type of traffic being diverted.

"We expect this closure to cause delays for motorists travelling along the M42. Please plan ahead and allow additional time for your journeys, considering alternative routes where possible.