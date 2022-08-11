Notification Settings

M6 vehicle fire leaves lane in need of resurfacing causing long delays

By David Stubbings

One lane of the M6 need resurfacing after a van caught fire earlier this morning, resulting in long delays for travellers.

Traffic queuing on the M6 after a vehicle fire early this morning. Photo: National Highways
Traffic queuing on the M6 after a vehicle fire early this morning. Photo: National Highways

The blaze broke out on the northbound carriageway between Junctions 13 and 14 at around 7.50am, with both serve Stafford, leaving lane one in need of repairs.

National Highways has warned drivers: "The road surface has been damaged by the fire and needs to be resurfaced. There are currently delays of 33 minutes above normal journey times."

Traffic camera's and the agency's live map showed traffic queuing all the way back to Junction 12.

A spokeswoman for National Highways said: "The fire, involving a van, has damaged lane 1 of the motorway and this lane is closed until resurfacing takes place.

"This is likely to happen overnight, when there is less traffic, to minimise disruption for drivers."

The M6 is part of the route being used to transport the top deck of a Boeing 747 today as it makes its way from Gloucestershire to Greater Manchester, where it will become a tourist attraction at an airport.

The unusual sight is due to make its way up the M5 and M6, bound for Barton City Airport in Salford.

Transport
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

