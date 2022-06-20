West Midlands Railway strike timetable for Wolverhampton and Staffordshire

West Midlands Railway is running a severely reduced timetable on strike days this week

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 13 operators will talk out three times in six days - Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25 - in a row over pay and redundancies.

The strike has been described as the "biggest rail strike in modern history", and will lead to the vast majority of train services across the country being cancelled.

West Midlands Railway will be operating a severely reduced service. These are the times of services in the Black Country on the three days workers are striking.

Wolverhampton - Sandwell & Dudley - Birmingham timetable

Wolverhampton - 7.32am, 7.50am, 8.48am, 9.48am, 10.49am, 11.48am, 12.48pm, 1.48pm, 2.48pm, 3.48pm, 4.48pm, 5.48pm

Coseley - 7.55am, 8.53am, 9.53am, 10.54am, 11.53am, 12.53pm, 1.53pm, 2.53pm, 3.53pm, 4.53pm, 5.53pm

Tipton - 7.59am, 8.56am, 9.56am, 10.57am, 11.56am, 12.56pm, 1.56pm, 2.56pm, 3.56pm, 4.56pm, 5.56pm

Dudley Port - 8.01am, 8.58am, 9.58am, 10.59am, 11.59am, 12.59pm, 1.59pm, 2.59pm, 3.59pm, 4.59pm, 5.59pm

Sandwell & Dudley - 8.05am, 9.02am, 10.02am, 11.03am, 12.03pm, 1.03pm, 2.03pm, 3.03pm, 4.03pm, 5.03pm, 6.03pm

Smethwick Galton Bridge - 7.42am, 8.08am, 9.05am, 10.05am, 11.06am, 12.05pm, 1.05pm, 2.05pm, 3.05pm, 4.05pm, 5.05pm, 6.05pm

Smethwick Rolfe Street - 8.07am, 9.07am, 10.07am, 11.08am, 12.07pm, 1.08pm, 2.08pm, 3.08pm, 4.08pm, 5.08pm, 6.08pm

Birmingham New Street - 7.39am, 8.19am, 9.16am, 10.17am, 11.16am, 12.15pm, 1.15pm, 2.15pm, 3.15pm, 4.15pm, 5.15pm, 6.15pm

Crewe - Stafford - Wolverhampton - Birmingham timetable

Crewe - 7.51am, 8.53am, 9.55am, 10.52am, 11.52am, 12.51pm, 1.53pm, 2.51pm, 3.54pm, 4.53pm

Stafford - 8.12am, 9.11am, 10.14am, 11.11am, 12.12pm, 1.13pm, 2.12pm, 3.11pm, 4.11pm, 5.11pm

Penkridge - 8.18am, 9.17am, 10.20am, 11.17am, 12.18pm, 1.19pm, 2.18pm, 3.17pm, 4.17pm, 2.17pm

Wolverhampton - 8.18am, 9.17am, 10.20am, 11.17am, 12.18pm, 1.19pm, 2.18pm, 3.17pm, 4.17pm, 5.17pm

Smethwick Galton Bridge - 8.43am, 9.42am, 10.42am, 11.43am, 12.43pm, 1.43pm, 2.42pm, 3.43pm, 4.43pm, 5.42pm

Birmingham New Street - 8.50am, 9.50am, 10.50am, 11.50am, 12.50pm, 1.50pm, 2.50pm, 3.50pm, 4.50pm, 5.50pm

Birmingham - Sandwell & Dudley - Wolverhampton timetable

Birmingham New Street - 8.07am, 9.07am. 10.07am, 11.07am, 12.07pm, 1.07pm, 2.07pm, 3.07pm, 4.07pm, 5.07pm, , 6.00pm, 6.07pm

Smethwick Rolfe Street - 8.12am, 9.12am, 10.12am, 11.12am, 12.12pm, 1.12pm, 2.12pm, 3.12pm, 4.12pm, 5.12pm, 6.05pm

Smethwick Galton Bridge - 8.15am, 9.15am, 10.15am, 11.15am, 12.15pm, 1.15pm, 2.15pm, 3.15pm, 4.15pm, 5.15pm, 6,08pm 6.14pm

Sandwell & Dudley - 8.18am, 9.18am, 10.18am, 11.18am, 12.18pm, 1.18pm, 2.18pm, 3.18pm, 4.18pm, 5.18pm, 6.11pm

Dudley Port - 8.22am, 9.22am, 10.22am, 11.22am, 12.22pm, 1.22pm, 2.22pm, 3.22pm, 4.22pm, 5.22pm, 6.15pm

Tipton - 8.24am, 9,24am, 10.24am, 11.24am, 12.24pm, 1.24pm, 2.24pm, 3.24pm, 4.24pm, 5.24pm, 6.17pm

Coseley - 8.27am, 9.27am, 10.27am, 11.27am, 12.27pm, 1.27pm, 2.27pm, 3.27pm, 4.27pm, 5.27pm, 6.20pm

Wolverhampton - 8.32am, 9.32am, 10.32am, 11.32am, 12.32pm, 1.32pm, 2.32pm, 3.32pm, 4.32pm, 5.32pm, 6.25pm, 6.26pm

Birmingham - Wolverhampton - Stafford - Crewe timetable

Birmingham New Street - 8.03am, 9.04am, 10.04am, 11.04am, 12.04pm, 1.04pm, 2.04pm, 3.04pm, 4.04pm, 5.04pm

Smethwick Galton Bridge - 8.10am, 9,10am, 10.10am, 11.10am, 12.10pm, 1.10pm, 2.10pm, 3.10pm, 4.10pm, 5.10pm

Wolverhampton - 8.21am, 9.22am, 10.22am, 11.22am, 12.22pm, 1.22pm, 2.22pm, 3.22pm, 4.22pm, 5.22pm

Penkridge - 8.30am, 9,30am, 10.30am, 11.31am, 12.31pm, 1.30pm, 2.31pm, 3.31pm, 4.31pm, 5.31pm

Stafford - 8.38am, 9.39am, 10.38am, 11.38am, 12.40pm, 1.40pm, 2.38pm, 3.38pm, 4.39pm, 5.38pm

Crewe - 8.56am, 9.57am, 10.56am, 11.57am, 12.58, 1.58pm, 2.56pm, 3.58pm, 4.57pm, 5.56pm

Other routes

A half-hourly service will run from Lichfield Trent Valley, through Birmingham New Street and on to Redditch/Bromsgrove on the Cross City Line.

The first train will leave Lichfield at 8.39am, with the last departing at 5.52pm, while trains will arrive between 8.17am and 5.47pm.

There will also be no services on any of the following routes:

Birmingham New Street - Shrewsbury (even on days in between strike action)

Birmingham New Street - Walsall/Rugeley (no service between Walsall and Rugeley on days in between strike action)