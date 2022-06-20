West Midlands Railway strike timetable for Wolverhampton and Staffordshire

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 13 operators will talk out three times in six days - Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25 - in a row over pay and redundancies.
The strike has been described as the "biggest rail strike in modern history", and will lead to the vast majority of train services across the country being cancelled.
West Midlands Railway will be operating a severely reduced service. These are the times of services in the Black Country on the three days workers are striking.
Wolverhampton - Sandwell & Dudley - Birmingham timetable
Wolverhampton - 7.32am, 7.50am, 8.48am, 9.48am, 10.49am, 11.48am, 12.48pm, 1.48pm, 2.48pm, 3.48pm, 4.48pm, 5.48pm
Coseley - 7.55am, 8.53am, 9.53am, 10.54am, 11.53am, 12.53pm, 1.53pm, 2.53pm, 3.53pm, 4.53pm, 5.53pm
Tipton - 7.59am, 8.56am, 9.56am, 10.57am, 11.56am, 12.56pm, 1.56pm, 2.56pm, 3.56pm, 4.56pm, 5.56pm
Dudley Port - 8.01am, 8.58am, 9.58am, 10.59am, 11.59am, 12.59pm, 1.59pm, 2.59pm, 3.59pm, 4.59pm, 5.59pm
Sandwell & Dudley - 8.05am, 9.02am, 10.02am, 11.03am, 12.03pm, 1.03pm, 2.03pm, 3.03pm, 4.03pm, 5.03pm, 6.03pm
Smethwick Galton Bridge - 7.42am, 8.08am, 9.05am, 10.05am, 11.06am, 12.05pm, 1.05pm, 2.05pm, 3.05pm, 4.05pm, 5.05pm, 6.05pm
Smethwick Rolfe Street - 8.07am, 9.07am, 10.07am, 11.08am, 12.07pm, 1.08pm, 2.08pm, 3.08pm, 4.08pm, 5.08pm, 6.08pm
Birmingham New Street - 7.39am, 8.19am, 9.16am, 10.17am, 11.16am, 12.15pm, 1.15pm, 2.15pm, 3.15pm, 4.15pm, 5.15pm, 6.15pm
Crewe - Stafford - Wolverhampton - Birmingham timetable
Crewe - 7.51am, 8.53am, 9.55am, 10.52am, 11.52am, 12.51pm, 1.53pm, 2.51pm, 3.54pm, 4.53pm
Stafford - 8.12am, 9.11am, 10.14am, 11.11am, 12.12pm, 1.13pm, 2.12pm, 3.11pm, 4.11pm, 5.11pm
Penkridge - 8.18am, 9.17am, 10.20am, 11.17am, 12.18pm, 1.19pm, 2.18pm, 3.17pm, 4.17pm, 2.17pm
Wolverhampton - 8.18am, 9.17am, 10.20am, 11.17am, 12.18pm, 1.19pm, 2.18pm, 3.17pm, 4.17pm, 5.17pm
Smethwick Galton Bridge - 8.43am, 9.42am, 10.42am, 11.43am, 12.43pm, 1.43pm, 2.42pm, 3.43pm, 4.43pm, 5.42pm
Birmingham New Street - 8.50am, 9.50am, 10.50am, 11.50am, 12.50pm, 1.50pm, 2.50pm, 3.50pm, 4.50pm, 5.50pm
Birmingham - Sandwell & Dudley - Wolverhampton timetable
Birmingham New Street - 8.07am, 9.07am. 10.07am, 11.07am, 12.07pm, 1.07pm, 2.07pm, 3.07pm, 4.07pm, 5.07pm, , 6.00pm, 6.07pm
Smethwick Rolfe Street - 8.12am, 9.12am, 10.12am, 11.12am, 12.12pm, 1.12pm, 2.12pm, 3.12pm, 4.12pm, 5.12pm, 6.05pm
Smethwick Galton Bridge - 8.15am, 9.15am, 10.15am, 11.15am, 12.15pm, 1.15pm, 2.15pm, 3.15pm, 4.15pm, 5.15pm, 6,08pm 6.14pm
Sandwell & Dudley - 8.18am, 9.18am, 10.18am, 11.18am, 12.18pm, 1.18pm, 2.18pm, 3.18pm, 4.18pm, 5.18pm, 6.11pm
Dudley Port - 8.22am, 9.22am, 10.22am, 11.22am, 12.22pm, 1.22pm, 2.22pm, 3.22pm, 4.22pm, 5.22pm, 6.15pm
Tipton - 8.24am, 9,24am, 10.24am, 11.24am, 12.24pm, 1.24pm, 2.24pm, 3.24pm, 4.24pm, 5.24pm, 6.17pm
Coseley - 8.27am, 9.27am, 10.27am, 11.27am, 12.27pm, 1.27pm, 2.27pm, 3.27pm, 4.27pm, 5.27pm, 6.20pm
Wolverhampton - 8.32am, 9.32am, 10.32am, 11.32am, 12.32pm, 1.32pm, 2.32pm, 3.32pm, 4.32pm, 5.32pm, 6.25pm, 6.26pm
Birmingham - Wolverhampton - Stafford - Crewe timetable
Birmingham New Street - 8.03am, 9.04am, 10.04am, 11.04am, 12.04pm, 1.04pm, 2.04pm, 3.04pm, 4.04pm, 5.04pm
Smethwick Galton Bridge - 8.10am, 9,10am, 10.10am, 11.10am, 12.10pm, 1.10pm, 2.10pm, 3.10pm, 4.10pm, 5.10pm
Wolverhampton - 8.21am, 9.22am, 10.22am, 11.22am, 12.22pm, 1.22pm, 2.22pm, 3.22pm, 4.22pm, 5.22pm
Penkridge - 8.30am, 9,30am, 10.30am, 11.31am, 12.31pm, 1.30pm, 2.31pm, 3.31pm, 4.31pm, 5.31pm
Stafford - 8.38am, 9.39am, 10.38am, 11.38am, 12.40pm, 1.40pm, 2.38pm, 3.38pm, 4.39pm, 5.38pm
Crewe - 8.56am, 9.57am, 10.56am, 11.57am, 12.58, 1.58pm, 2.56pm, 3.58pm, 4.57pm, 5.56pm
Other routes
A half-hourly service will run from Lichfield Trent Valley, through Birmingham New Street and on to Redditch/Bromsgrove on the Cross City Line.
The first train will leave Lichfield at 8.39am, with the last departing at 5.52pm, while trains will arrive between 8.17am and 5.47pm.
There will also be no services on any of the following routes:
Birmingham New Street - Shrewsbury (even on days in between strike action)
Birmingham New Street - Walsall/Rugeley (no service between Walsall and Rugeley on days in between strike action)
Birmingham Snow Hill - Kidderminster (even on days in between strike action)