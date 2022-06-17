First Staffordshire petrol station seen charging £2 a litre as drivers plan fuel protests

Texaco garage on Hawkes Green Road in Cannock, where petrol is 192.9 pence per litre and diesel is 205.9 pence per litre

Texaco's Hawks Green Lane garage in Cannock was charging £2.05 (205.9p) a litre for diesel and £1.92 (192.9p) a litre for unleaded on Friday morning.

The new price comes amidst a crisis for motorists as fuel prices soar to record highs.

According to the RAC, the average price of petrol in the UK is now above 187p per litre, while diesel stands at 194p.

It means the price of filling up an average 55-litre car is now well over £100 as the cost of living crisis continues to worsen.

Forecourts across the West Midlands currently vary in price, with some creeping towards £2 per litre, while others, mainly supermarket fuel stations, remain the cheapest.

There have been calls for the Government to stage another intervention after the 5p fuel duty cut announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak was quickly swallowed up by rising prices.

The escalating are set to lead to protests from fed-up motorists.

One is set to take place on the M6 at Walsall tomorrow, although the exact time and location has not been confirmed.

Another protest is planned to take place on Monday, July 4 on the M6 Northbound at Junction 3 with a rolling roadblock organised by the 'Fuel Price Stand Against Tax Group'.

If it goes ahead, the protest would see traffic slowed to 30mph in lanes one and two of the M6 northbound at Junction 3 and then back down the southbound carriageway.

The protest will coincide with another taking place on the M54, where a Telford business owner is planning to bring the M54 carriageway at Shifnal Services to a standstill.

A Facebook group called 'Stand up to fuel prices UK wide' has organised the rolling roadblock on the same day, Monday July 4.