Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Demands to improve bus service to 'isolated' Wednesbury estate

By Adam SmithWednesburyTransportPublished:

Residents on a Sandwell estate are being left isolated due to the infrequency of local bus services.

Friar Park Councillor Simon Hackett has demanded Transport for West Midlands improve the number 40 service which links the estate he represents to Wednesbury.

The councillor took to Twitter to vent his frustration and local residents backed his complaints.

He said: "Yet another morning where the number 40 bus has not turned up again from Friar Park to Wednesbury. Transport for West Midlands, What are you doing about it?

"People feel isolated on Friar Park because public transport is so bad, this really affects people's lives."

Friar Park Councillor Simon Hackett

Friar Park resident Paul Morries added: "Also early mornings on a Saturday there are two buses per hour 6.25am, 6.55am, 7.16 and 7.55 before full service round 9am.

"Can the Saturday timetables be looked at as bus companies fail to remember their customers work weekend as well as in the week."

Transport for West Midlands replied: "We have asked National Express West Midlands if they are aware of any issues with the 40 bus service, particularly around the Friar Park area in the direction of Wednesbury."

National Express West Midlands has yet to respond about the problems with the number 40 service.

Transport
News
Wednesbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News