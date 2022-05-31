Demands to improve bus service to 'isolated' Wednesbury estate

Friar Park Councillor Simon Hackett has demanded Transport for West Midlands improve the number 40 service which links the estate he represents to Wednesbury.

The councillor took to Twitter to vent his frustration and local residents backed his complaints.

He said: "Yet another morning where the number 40 bus has not turned up again from Friar Park to Wednesbury. Transport for West Midlands, What are you doing about it?

"People feel isolated on Friar Park because public transport is so bad, this really affects people's lives."

Friar Park Councillor Simon Hackett

Friar Park resident Paul Morries added: "Also early mornings on a Saturday there are two buses per hour 6.25am, 6.55am, 7.16 and 7.55 before full service round 9am.

"Can the Saturday timetables be looked at as bus companies fail to remember their customers work weekend as well as in the week."

Transport for West Midlands replied: "We have asked National Express West Midlands if they are aware of any issues with the 40 bus service, particularly around the Friar Park area in the direction of Wednesbury."