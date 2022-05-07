M6 Junction 10: Live traffic updates as major roadworks closes motorway under roundabout

Roadworks at Junction 10 on the M6 in August last year

The first of two old bridges are being demolished after new, wider replacements were installed last year.

The long-term project aims to reduce congestion at the historic bottleneck junction in Walsall where the motorway meets the A454 Wolverhampton Road/Black Country Route.

The M6 under Junction 10 was closed at 8pm on Friday and will remain shut until around 6am on Monday. Motorway traffic will be diverted up and over at the roundabout while people in the area have been asked to avoid travelling at this time or to plan ahead for essential journeys.

National Highways has said the old south bridge will be removed, and that the northbound entry slip road at Junction 9 will also be closed "to reduce congestion on the approach to the closure".