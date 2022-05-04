Taxi protest: Live updates as drivers hold go-slow protest in West Bromwich

Taxi drivers protesting outside Sandwell council on April 25. Photo: Sandwell Private Hire Drivers Association

The Sandwell Private Hire Drivers Association is holding a four-hour demonstration from 2pm as they make their way from West Bromwich town centre to Sandwell’s taxi licence office, in Cradley Heath.

The association is unhappy about application processes and the fairness of contracts within the borough.

Motorists have been warned of some disruption in the area and urged to find alternative routes or allow for extra journey time.