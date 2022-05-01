'Police incident' cancels trains between Stourbridge and Kidderminster

The incident at Blakedown led to the cancellation of trains on the line between Stourbridge Junction and Droitwich Spa, which also serves Kidderminster

West Midlands Railway said in a statement: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Stourbridge Junction and Droitwich Spa all lines will be blocked."

Transport for West Midlands added: "Due to a police incident at Blakedown, there are no West Midlands Railway services between Stourbridge and Kiddeminster. Replacement transport between these stations is being arranged."

Disruption was expected to continue into the afternoon with rail replacement buses running from midday onwards.

Just before 12.30pm National Rail Enquiries announced that the line had reopened but warned that trains may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 40 minutes.

National Rail Enquiries was telling passengers that buses would run from Worcester Shrub Hill to Stourbridge Junction (via Worcester Foregate Street) in both directions calling at all stations (except Hartlebury) and from Kidderminster to Stourbridge Junction in both directions, calling at all stations.

National Express West Midlands buses were also accepting train tickets on a number of its routes including: