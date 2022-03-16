West Midlands Metro will soon have new fares to pay

The current tram network will be split into four zones along the route – with Birmingham being one and Wolverhampton being four – from March 28 onwards.

Leaders have made the move in a bid to "simplify" the ticketing options to ensure they continue to offer passengers the "best value for their travel requirements".

New tickets are set to be introduced which range from a single to unlimited journeys all day in a variety of combinations designed to give customers flexibility.

A one-day Metro ticket between zones one and four will cost £6.50 during peak hours and £5 during off-peak hours, with a single costing £4.50 under the plans.

But a one-day Metro ticket between zones one and two – from Birmingham up to Black Lake – will only cost £4.30 or £4.10 during off-peak hours. And season tickets will also be updated to include zonal options.

Return tickets will be scrapped under the changes which are designed to offer a "similar level of value" to the return tickets, and allowing passengers to carry out "as many journeys as they like" within the zones of the ticket, for the duration of the day.

The new tickets will be available to purchase from conductors on-board the tram, using the My Metro app or via Swift. Metro ticket zones will also be available to buy at Payzone outlets in late Spring.

Zone one includes stops from Library in Birmingham to Jewellery Quarter, zone two is from Jewellery Quarter to Black Lake, zone three is from Black Lake to Priestfield, and zone four is from Priestfield to Wolverhampton St George's.

The new system comes in for the Midland Metro on Monday, March 28. Here's the information you need to know:

What will happen?

The Metro network will be split into four zones, one to four. According to the operator, the new ticket range will see the majority of journeys either reduced in price or with no additional cost for customers.

The zone-based ticketing system will allow customers to purchase unlimited travel across the entire network or within their chosen zone, without the need to specify which stops they are travelling between. The aim is to create greater flexibility in people’s travel plans.

Why are Metro Ticket Zones being introduced now?

Midland Metro says travel habits have changed in the last 12 months for a number of reasons. The system will help prepare for extensions to Edgbaston and Wolverhampton train station, as well as future expansions, and also make it simpler to navigate the system.

Will the zones be the same as the rail zones?

No. Whilst this was a consideration in the planning stages of the review, Midland Metro said it was recognised that the kinds of journeys that people make by tram are different from those made by train. It said it wanted the freedom to offer “flexibility and value”.

What if my stop is in two zones – will I be charged for both zones?

Where a stop has two zones, this is called a border stop. There are three stops (Jewellery Quarter, Black Lake and Priestfield) that are on the border of two zones. If you are starting or ending your journey at a border stop, you will not be charged for both zones. The zone that you pay for will depend on your direction of travel.

What are the new ticket options?

The new Metro fares

The range of tickets available to purchase has been simplified to make it easier. A full table of fares is available on the West Midland Metro website, taking in all four zones.

A single in Zone 1 will cost £2. A single taking in all four zones will be £4.50. A one day Metro ticket ranges from £2.80 to £6.50, depending on how many zones you travel and if the journey is peak or off-peak. A one week pass in Zone 1 only is £11.10, rising to £24.10 for all four zones.

There are separate charges for people travelling between particular zones. For example, a single between Zone 2 and Zone 3 is £2.80, but people travelling between Zone 1 and Zone 3 will pay £4.20.

Season tickets cost £820 for all zones. Children will continue to receive a 50 per cent discount on the adult ticket price.

Can I still buy a return ticket?

No. The new day tickets have been designed to offer a similar level of value to the return tickets, while giving customers the added value of carrying out as many journeys as they like within the zones of the ticket, for the duration of the day.

Where can I buy Metro Ticket Zone tickets?

Once the changes go live, tickets will be available to purchase from conductors onboard the tram, using the My Metro app, or via Swift. Metro ticket zones will also be available to buy at Payzone outlets in late spring.

It will take a little longer for the Payzone systems to be updated to include all of the new products.

The existing range of tickets will still be available from Payzone until the updates have been completed.

Can I buy a zonal metro ticket for travel by bus or train?

The new Metro Ticket Zones fares are currently only available for Metro-only products.

How can I change my Direct Debit to a new zonal combination?