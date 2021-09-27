Northbound M6 shut after lorry jackknifes

The M6 northbound is closed between Junctions 14 and 15 near Stafford because of the accident.
Emergency services are in attendance, and National Highways said the road should be cleared by 4.30pm.
A lorry has jackknifed near Stafford services M6 Northbound, we are diverting traffic from the M6 onto the A34, working with our partners @NationalHways to get you moving ASAP, please bear with us as we do this with your safety being our primary concern 4914 pic.twitter.com/zQSFOmDKuQ— CMPG (@CMPG) September 27, 2021
The diversion route for northbound motorists is to exit the M6 at Junction 14, continue along the A34 northbound to its junction with the A500 at Hanford, take the exit onto the A500 westbound and re-join the M6 at Junction 15.
National Highways said: "The event is expected to clear between 16.15pm and 16.30pm on September 27.
"Normal traffic conditions are expected between 16.15pm and 16.30pm."