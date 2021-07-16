Train passengers warned of cancellations as number of staff self-isolating 'quadruples'

West Midlands Trains issued the warning after the number of staff having to self-isolate by the NHS Test and Trace app "quadrupled" in recent weeks.

It comes after reports revealed more than 500,000 alerts telling people to self-isolate were sent across England and Wales during the first week of July.

A spokesman for the company, which runs West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway services, said staff self-isolating has led to "trains being cancelled at short notice and fewer carriages being available on some services".

Before the pandemic the train operator had recruited more than 100 extra drivers to keep services running smoothly, but their training has been delayed due to Covid restrictions, with the company now estimating it will take up to a year before all of its new crew are qualified.

Railway chiefs have also urged people to continue to wear face coverings, unless they're exempt, from Monday despite Government guidance no longer making it mandatory.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, said: "We are keeping up the extra high standards of cleaning on our trains and stations that we implemented at the start of the pandemic.

"Even though Covid restrictions are easing from Monday, the message is, in crowded spaces, wear a face covering out of respect for others."

Meanwhile National Express West Midlands has said it expects customers to wear face coverings while travelling on their buses – unless they're exempt – from Monday onwards, despite rules easing.

A spokesman from the company said: "Following Government guidance, and in line with all modes of public transport in the West Midlands, National Express expects customers to wear face coverings while travelling on our buses, unless they’re exempt.