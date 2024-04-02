Tech boost as West Midlands sees a rise in new firms

The figures, a rise to 2,797 last year, up from 2,230 the prior year, suggest the region’s tech sector remains resilient despite broader economic challenges, according to analysis by leading audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK.

Helen Brocklebank, office managing partner, RSM Birmingham said: ‘It’s great to see such strong growth in the West Midlands’ tech industry; highlighting the various opportunities available for innovative start-ups to thrive in the region.

“The tech sector plays a significant role in the local economy, so if this momentum is to carry on, we need to continue building upon the tech ecosystem which enables these start-ups to grow. This involves providing certainty on innovation reliefs, supporting the development of critical skills and ensuring that funding is accessible to those that need it the most.”