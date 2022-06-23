EE 'back to normal' ends after 15-hour outage leaves Black Country customers offline

An EE shop sign

The giant operator said on Twitter shortly before 8am that its services are back to normal, after customers - including some in the Black Country and Shropshire - reported problems throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Some 15 hours after announcing there were problems with mobile services the company announced: "Our mobile services are back to normal. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused while we restored service."

According to Down Detector, a website that provides real-time information about the status of various websites and networks, the information seemed to verify the statement.

Down Detector said more than two-thirds of those reporting problems said they had a lack of mobile internet, while a fifth said they had no signal. Some users said they had total blackout, with no internet or signal.