EE 'back to normal' ends after 15-hour outage leaves Black Country customers offline

By David Tooley

Mobile phone and internet giant EE says its services are now back to normal after customers struggled for hours to make calls or get online.

An EE shop sign
The giant operator said on Twitter shortly before 8am that its services are back to normal, after customers - including some in the Black Country and Shropshire - reported problems throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Some 15 hours after announcing there were problems with mobile services the company announced: "Our mobile services are back to normal. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused while we restored service."

According to Down Detector, a website that provides real-time information about the status of various websites and networks, the information seemed to verify the statement.

Down Detector said more than two-thirds of those reporting problems said they had a lack of mobile internet, while a fifth said they had no signal. Some users said they had total blackout, with no internet or signal.

Customers in Shropshire and Wolverhampton were complaining about the outage, while other locations affected included London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

