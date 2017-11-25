Hundreds object to huge energy plant overlooking M5 in West Bromwich

A petition singed by 450 people has been handed to council bosses demanding the plant, which would convert 400,000 tonnes of waste into electricity a year, is blocked from going ahead.

The major development would allow electricity to be produced to power 70,000 homes every year.

An application has been lodged by Versus Oak Energy to create the 10,000sq m energy recovery facility at Giffards Recycling off Kelvin Way in West Bromwich.

Designs show a huge metallic factory towering over the M5.

However, the proposals have sparked a backlash from residents in the area.

A public consultation event giving more details about the proposed scheme was attended by around 50 people, while the petition against the plan has been submitted.

The energy facility would process and convert waste into high-pressure steam. The steam would then be depressurised to produce electricity.

As part of the plan, existing buildings on the site would be bulldozed to make way for the energy plant.

Advertising

A design statement submitted with the plans said the site would operate 24/7 but that waste deliveries from lorries would be restricted to between 7am and 7pm on weekdays and 7pm and 1pm on Saturdays. There would be no deliveries on Sundays.

A total of 168 vehicles would enter and leave the site every weekday, according to the plans.

Members of Sandwell Council's planning committee are due to visit the site before making a decision on whether the plant should be allowed to go ahead.

Despite concerns from residents, planning agent Kelvin said the facility would provide an 'iconic and positive addition to the local area' and the building would 'create a landmark structure for people travelling along the M5 motorway'.