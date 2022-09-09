Where to sign a book of condolence: Locations to leave messages in memory of the Queen

Books of condolence have been set up across the Black Country and Staffordshire

The books are open in churches, and local authorities across the country as well as on the royal website.

In Wolverhampton, there are four books which people have been invited to sign as a mark of respect.

These are situated in The Civic Centre, WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams, Tettenhall Library and Wednesfield Library.

Meanwhile, floral tributes can be left at the Cenotaph in St Peter's Square in Wolverhampton city centre.

The books of condolence opened on Friday morning, with the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE, Leader of the City of Wolverhampton Council Councillor Ian Brookfield, Leader of the Conservative Group Councillor Wendy Thompson and council Chief Executive Tim Johnson among those leaving tributes.

Mayor Councillor Samuels said: "It is with profound sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen yesterday evening and, on behalf of the council and the people of the city of Wolverhampton, we extend our sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time.

"Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the world's oldest head of state. Her death will be deeply felt throughout Wolverhampton, the country, the Commonwealth, and by people around the world.

"As we mourn, we have opened books of condolence at locations around the city so that residents can pay tribute to Her Majesty, a monarch without equal who leaves a great legacy after a life of extraordinary dedication and service."

In Walsall, as a mark of respect, flags have been lowered to half-mast above Walsall Council buildings.

A book of condolence is also open at the Town Hall to enable residents to pay their respects.

It is to remain open between 9am and 6pm every weekday and between 10am and 4pm at the weekend.

The Mayor, Councillor Martin, was the first to sign the book on behalf of the Borough, followed by Dr Helen Paterson the Chief Executive of Walsall Council.

In a statement, the Mayor said: "Following the very sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, I want to extend my condolences to the Royal Family. My thoughts, like many people in Walsall, are with the Royal family at this very sad time."

Dudley Council has confirmed books of condolence will be available in Dudley Council House, St Thomas and St Luke’s in Dudley (Top Church), all borough libraries and Dudley Archives from today.

For anyone who would like to leave a floral tribute, it is recommended they lay them at Coronation Gardens in Dudley, Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge, Silver Jubilee Park in Coseley, Stevens Park in Quarry Bank and Somer Square in Halesowen.

Books of condolence are also available at six libraries across Sandwell’s towns including Oldbury Library at Sandwell Council House, Blackheath Library, Smethwick Library, Glebefields Library in Tipton, Wednesbury Library and Central Library in West Bromwich.

At 9am on Friday, The Mayor of Sandwell Councillor Richard Jones, the Leader of Sandwell Council Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, the Leader of the Opposition Group Councillor David Fisher and Director of Law and Governance Surjit Tour laid wreaths by the flagpoles outside Sandwell Council House in Oldbury,

People wishing to lay flowers can do so by the fountain outside Sandwell Council House on Freeth Street.

Over in Staffordshire, books of condolence can also be signed at St. Luke’s Church in Cannock and at St Mary’s Church in Stafford.

Where to sign a book of condolence in the Black Country and Staffordshire

Wolverhampton

The Civic Centre

Tettenhall Library

Wednesfield Library

WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams

Walsall

Walsall Town Hall

Dudley

Dudley Council House

St Thomas and St Luke’s in Dudley (Top Church)

All borough libraries

Dudley Archives

Flowers can also be left at Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge, Silver Jubilee Park in Coseley, Stevens Park in Quarry Bank and Somer Square in Halesowen

Sandwell

Oldbury Library at Sandwell Council House

Blackheath Library

Smethwick Library

Glebefields Library in Tipton

Wednesbury Library

Central Library in West Bromwich

Staffordshire

St. Luke’s Church in Cannock

St Mary’s Church in Stafford

Lichfield Cathedral says Books of Remembrance will be available and further details of this and other special arrangements will be posted on the cathedral's website when confirmed