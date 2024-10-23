Watch: Drone footage shows Halesowen housing development well underway with 61 new houses being built

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Express & Star photographer Tim Thursfield went out to the Sandvik site at Manor Way equipped with his camera and drone to see how the neighbouring housing development was coming along.

It is being built on the site that the old Sandvik Coromant offices stood on before being demolished and rebuilt last year, with the space being earmarked for a Spitfire Homes project.

Metalworking company Sandvik, which started in Sweden in 1858, has had a UK presence since 1871 and has been in the West Midlands since 1914, moving from Birmingham to Manor Way 44 years later.

Back in August we had a first look at some artist impressions of the collection of new homes that are being built, called Maybank.

Aerial pics over the site of the former Sandvik building, Halesowen, where homes are now being built.

The estate will consist of two to four-bedroom homes and one-bed maisonettes, with the first occupants expected to move in next spring.

Properties will feature energy efficient air source heat pumps, underfloor heating and electric vehicle charging points. As well as retaining existing woodland, there are plans to plant a number of trees and enhance green areas with species of wildflower grass to encourage wildlife and preserve the environment.

Matt Vincent, operations director at Spitfire Homes, said back in August: “We’re pleased with the progress on site at Maybank, and we’re excited at the prospect of bringing a range of premium new homes to Halesowen. We’ve been inundated with enquiries for this collection and it’s positive to see such a demand for future-proofed, quality homes.

“One of the reasons we’ve seen strong interest in these homes is due to our renowned design-led approach, paired with the excellent connectivity this area has to offer.”

As well as close proximity to the national motorway network and excellent public transport links, Halesowen also boasts a variety of local amenities on its doorstep.”

Spitfire Homes has also announced the appointment of Local estate agent Lex Allan Grove to help oversee the sales process using its local knowledge.

Dean Grove, managing director at Lex Allan Grove, added: “As someone who was born, grew up and started his own business in the town, I am very excited to be working alongside a homebuilder with the outstanding reputation that Spitfire Homes has established. My team and I are looking forward to watching Maybank come to life and helping customers find their dream home in Halesowen.”

More information and the waiting list can be found at spitfirehomes.co.uk/find-your-home/maybank.