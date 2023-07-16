Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Midlands auctioneer launches under new name with first online auction featuring 46 properties across region

By Sunil MiddaWolverhamptonPropertyPublished:

A property auction house is embarking on a new venture under a new name, showcasing properties across the region that will be going under the hammer.

Three bedroom semi-detached house in Codsall
Three bedroom semi-detached house in Codsall

Auction Hammer Midlands, formerly known as Auction House Staffordshire and Shropshire, will be hosting its first livestreamed auction on Thursday, July 20, at 7pm.

A total of 46 lots will be available on the day, including properties in the Black Country and Shropshire, ranging from terraced houses, to semi-detached houses, apartments and even garages.

Speaking ahead of the first auction taking place, Danny Mayer, director at Auction House Midlands said: "Introducing Auction Hammer Midlands: Same great team, new name and a fresh approach!

"We're thrilled to unveil our new business name, Auction Hammer Midlands! Formerly known as Auction House Staffordshire and Shropshire, we're stepping into a new era of property auctions with a renewed commitment to doing things differently.

"At Auction Hammer Midlands, we're all about breaking the mould and embracing innovation. Our team of seasoned experts remains unchanged, ready to provide you with the same exceptional service and industry expertise you expect. But now, we're taking it up a notch!"

Some examples of the properties set to go under the hammer:

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in Codsall, Wolverhampton - guide price: £130,000

Three bedroom semi-detached house in Codsall

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in Stafford - guide price: £90,000

Three bedroom semi-detached house in Stafford.

Two-bedroom terraced house in Telford - guide price: £55,000

Two-bedroom terraced house in Telford

Anyone interested in joining the online auction can do so by visiting the Auction Hammer Midlands website, where there is also the list and details of each individual lot auctionhammermidlands.co.uk/auction/livestream-20-07-2023-1900

Property
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Stafford
Business
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News