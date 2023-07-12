'Frightened to open the door': Wolverhampton residents 'barricaded' in by fly infestation

Those living in Vauxhall House, which is part of the Vauxhall Estate, first noticed the problem last week, with flies said to be gathering on the ceiling in the corridor leading up to the rubbish chute.
Residents living in a block of flats in Wolverhampton are "frightened to open the front door" as a result of an infestation of flies.
