Historical mansion’s gatehouse dating back nearly 300 years for sale at auction

The East Gatehouse

The East Gatehouse at Patshull Hall in Burnhill Green, east of Wolverhampton,will appear in Bond Wolfe's livestreamed auction on July 13 with a guide price of more than £182,000.

Ron Darlington, consultant director at Bond Wolfe, explained that Patshull Hall is a substantial Georgian mansion house and one of the largest listed buildings in the county.

The hall was built to designs by architect James Gibbs for Sir John Astley in around 1730 and is set in a park of some 340 acres that was created by Capability Brown and includes a large serpentine lake.

The property has had various uses since the turn of the 20th Century, including operations as a rehabilitation centre, an orthopaedic hospital and a private school.

It then went through a significant period of decline before it was bought and restored for use as a wedding venue.

In 1990 the estate was broken up with many acres sold off for the creation of the adjacent Patshull Park Hotel, Golf and Country Club.

Patshull Hall itself was bought in 1997 by Neil Avery, a renovation specialist and entrepreneur, and the renovated hall was later purchased in 2015 to be used as a private family home.

Mr Darlington said: “This property offers a unique opportunity to acquire a four-bedroomed mews house formerly part of a historic listed building nestled in outstanding and extensive parkland."