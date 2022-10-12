Work to tear down Wolverhampton city centre building delayed by pandemic

Council chiefs rubber-stamped the proposals to demolish Network House, in School Street, to make way for 113 apartments three years ago.
It was approved with the condition work would progress within a three year time frame – which has not been possible due to the pandemic.
Now an application has been made to council bosses to amend the date for a future three years and allow the regeneration scheme to take place.
The property, a four-storey office block above a parade of shops which remains vacant, was snapped up last year by Taylor Grange Developments.
A report submitted alongside the initial plans said the plans – to build a six-storey building – would be a "modern, high quality landmark" in the city.
Sam Ginda, director of Taylor Grange, said at the time: "The regeneration plans for this part of the city centre are essential.
"We see Wolverhampton as a key investment area alongside our commitment to backing our great smaller cities, too many of which have been neglected for too long.
"The redevelopment of Network House will not only re-purpose and bring back to life a somewhat desolate high street, but will provide much-needed homes for the city."