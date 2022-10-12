Work to tear down Wolverhampton city centre building delayed by pandemic

Network House, School Street, Wolverhampton

Council chiefs rubber-stamped the proposals to demolish Network House, in School Street, to make way for 113 apartments three years ago.

It was approved with the condition work would progress within a three year time frame – which has not been possible due to the pandemic.

Now an application has been made to council bosses to amend the date for a future three years and allow the regeneration scheme to take place.

Network House

The property, a four-storey office block above a parade of shops which remains vacant, was snapped up last year by Taylor Grange Developments.

A report submitted alongside the initial plans said the plans – to build a six-storey building – would be a "modern, high quality landmark" in the city.

Sam Ginda, director of Taylor Grange, said at the time: "The regeneration plans for this part of the city centre are essential.

"We see Wolverhampton as a key investment area alongside our commitment to backing our great smaller cities, too many of which have been neglected for too long.