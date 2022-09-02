£1 million home at mansion that looks like a castle up for sale near Bridgnorth

The Garden House at Apley Park. Photo: Savills

Called The Garden House, the home makes up a wing of a mansion called Apley Hall, and is on the market for £1.1 million after being listed on Thursday by the Telford branch of estate agents, Savills.

The Garden House is described as an exceptional property of great elegance and stature, containing six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

In its listing on Rightmove, Savills say: "It has recently completed a refurbishment to the highest standard. The house beautifully combines period living with modern convenience with gorgeous panoramic views, enjoyed from both inside the property and outside."

The home features high moulded ceilings, part panelled walls, attractive fireplaces and polished oak, marble tiles and parquet floors, with some rooms equipped with electric underfloor heating.

The Garden House also contains a large, modern kitchen, a spacious office, a drawing room which was once the billiard room, and "luxurious bath and shower rooms" which "complement the elegant bedrooms".

The dining room offers wonderful views of the private garden and countryside beyond. Photo: Savills

The drawing room was once the billiard room. Photo: Savills

The listing continues: "The drawing room, formerly the billiard room, with a shuttered large bay window framing the glorious views is complimented by a stunning commissioned maple leaf cascading chandelier and matching large art wall light panel bringing the outside into The Garden House. The adjoining splendid garden room forms part of the original immense orangery and is perfect for both alfresco and formal dining.

"The main staircase has a half landing off where a private adjoining connecting door can be found providing access to the decommissioned indoor swimming pool and active shared gym. A second ground floor entrance door also leads up to the first and second floors, which can be separated via a door from the two bedrooms found off the first floor landing, offering flexible family living."

The Garden House also contains a south-facing terraced with a landscaped private garden. At the end of the garden is a wall, the other side of which contains a shared private vineyard and 16 acres of communal garden.

A modern kitchen has been fitted. Photo: Savills

The master bedroom. Photo: Savills

"The Garden House is an enchanting wing forming part of one of Shropshire’s finest and most important country houses. The magnificent Grade II* listed mansion, Apley Park, is approached down a long scenic driveway running through parkland to a private automatic gate," the listing adds.

Despite being a £1.1-million house, it is a leasehold home, with a 199-year lease running since January 1, 2005.

Apley Park was built in 1811 by landscape gardener-turned-architect John Webb.

The mansion features battlemented parapets and mullioned windows, with the earliest part of the house, a six-bay, three-storey north ring, incorporated into the Gothic mansion. It was built for Thomas Whitmore, who was an MP for the Whig party from 1806-1831, who wanted to emulate a romantic castle overlooking the River Severn.

The sitting room. Photo: Savills

The house has wonderful views. Photo: Savills

Thomas Whitmore was a member of the wealthy Whitmore family. A Whitmore was often the Bridgnorth MP for more than 200 years between the 1620s and 1860s.

The Shropshire hall is also believed to be the inspiration behind P G Wodehouse's famous novel Blanding's Castle. The Jeeves and Wooster creator is said to have got the idea for the novel when he stayed there.

Dr Daryl Lloyd and Dr Ian Greatbatch, two researchers in the Department of Geography and Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis at University College London, analysed the hall and said it was suited to being the inspiration for Blandings.

The hall has a darker claim to fame, as it was once rumoured to be the place Hitler had his eye on as the perfect place to retire should he have conquered England in the Second World War.

Queen Victoria also thought it was "quite nice" and the hall was once touted as a possibility for a royal retreat.