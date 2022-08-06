Housing estate on Wolverhampton's former Goodyear site to be completed in three years

St Mowden Homes is pushing ahead with the second phase of the scheme to build 230 homes – with work being started or finished on 170 of them.

It means the overall number of homes on the well-known site will soar to more than 600 when the development is finished by late 2024 or early 2025.

St Mowden has been spearheading the regeneration of the site since 2009, which now contains an estate and has been expanded since Goodyear closed.

Housing being built on the former Goodyear site

The tyre manufacturer announced it was closing down the site in 2015 in response to changing market conditions, with a total of 330 jobs lost.

Workers marked the end of an era as the last order was met at the huge plant in Bushbury Lane and they walked out of the gates for the final time.

But it was fully closed down a year later after a team of 12 workers, employed specifically to help with the closing down period, finished their shifts.

By midday the gates were closed on the workers with keys being handed over to the management, ending Goodyear's 90-year history in Wolverhampton.

Now work is ongoing to finish off the remaining homes in the city, with some of them being affordable homes due to ongoing wok with Sage Housing.