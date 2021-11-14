Work begins on £5.1m council housing scheme in Sandwell

By Thomas Parkes
Rowley Regis

Construction has begun on a £5.1 million scheme to build almost 30 council homes on a brownfield site in Sandwell.

Land off Reservoir Road in Rowley Regis, formerly occupied by two high-rise tower blocks, is making way for 27 homes.

It will comprise of 19 two-bedroom homes and eight four-bedroom homes, including a mix of two-storey, semi-detached and detached housing.

It comes as 63 new homes were handed over to Sandwell Council after an £8.2 million development on Strathmore Road was completed.

The new homes in the two locations will go to those who need them most on Sandwell Council’s housing register.

Councillor Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We’ve invested around £70 million in the last three years as part of our ongoing programme to build hundreds of new council homes for local people.

“So far we’ve handed over the keys to around 370 new homes with more schemes in the pipeline.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve continued to work closely with our construction partners – following strict Covid-safe guidelines – to continue building.”

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

