Stourbridge councillor resigns from Labour over austerity agenda amid 'bullying' claims

Wollaston and Stourbridge Town Councillor Andrew Tromans announced his resignation after a stormy Labour group meeting last night.

Councillor Tromans clashed with fellow ward councillor and now Stourbridge MP Cat Eccles, who refused to leave the meeting despite a convention MPs excuse themselves when being discussed.

Posting his decision to become independent on social media, Councillor Tromans said: "It is with sadness that I announce I will now be sitting as an Independent Councillor on Dudley Council.

"This decision has been a long time coming and has been made for a mixture of personal and political reasons.

"Over the course of almost a decade of Labour Party membership, I have met some truly wonderful people and I’m grateful for the support they have shown me. I am sorry to say that I have also experienced bullying and conduct that would not be tolerated in any professional workplace."

He added: "I have watched, with increasing alarm, as the hope and optimism of this year’s General Election result has turned to a bleak vision of continuity austerity with pensioners and the most vulnerable families thrown into the firing line.

"I will continue to serve the people of Wollaston and Stourbridge Town to the best of my ability for as long as it is my honour to represent my home town."

Councillor Tromans' term runs until May 2027 and with the Conservatives and Labour both having 34 councillors on the authority, any change to the numbers of the groups is important.

Councillor Tromans added: "I am looking forward to a fresh start while continuing to stand up for my community."