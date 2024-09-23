Birmingham councillors play blame game over ‘damning’ social mobility report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The State of the Nation report, released earlier this month, defines social mobility as when someone has a ‘different life outcome’ from their parents – for example, in income, occupation, housing, education or wealth.

The Social Mobility Commission, who were behind the report, says it wants to understand whether a person’s background is limiting opportunity.

“Social mobility is important because it means the circumstances of birth do not limit what you can achieve,” it says. “No matter what your starting point, you can go on to lead a fulfilling life.”

Birmingham City Council House in Victoria Square

The report proved to be a worrying read for Brummies however, with Birmingham being listed among the local authorities with ‘unfavourable conditions of childhood’ and ‘least favourable labour market opportunities’.

During a full Councillor meeting this week, Councillor Robert Alden argued the report’s findings were a “damning indictment on the legacy of 12 years of Labour rule in Birmingham”.

Councillor John Cotton, leader of Birmingham City Council, pointed the finger at the 14 years of Conservative government in response.

He said: “Those damning indictments around child poverty, around structural unemployment and the gap in life expectancy, all of which are appalling signals, are the result of policies that were pursued by that government.

“This Labour administration here stands firm to work with a new Labour government to address those issues.”

He went on to say they had worked hard previously to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and support communities.

“That’s the kind of thing we’ll continue to do, working with that Labour government,” he added. “I really do think if Councillor Alden wants to call out these matters, he really needs to look closer to home.”

Councillor Alden fired back: “Predictable as ever – the leader may have wondered why I hadn’t mentioned the government.

“I didn’t mention it because it’s not the true story across the rest of the West Midlands.”

He argued it was a “Birmingham issue and therefore a Birmingham Labour issue” before asking if the leader would commit to improving social mobility by “reversing” the proposed cuts to Birmingham’s library service.

“Councillor Alden is fully aware that the library consultation is under way,” Councillor Cotton said.

He continued that the fault around the lack of social mobility lies with the “serious underfunding of local government” during the past 14 years.

“That makes it incredibly difficult frankly to deal with many of those deep-seated issues, which affect urban areas,” he said. “Birmingham as a city is not alone in this, other cities throughout the Councillortry have been dealing with those similar issues.

“So that is why I’m committed to working with a Labour government that’s going to put these matters right.”

