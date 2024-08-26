Scrapping winter fuel payments could leave pensioners facing a stark heating or eating choice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Every penny helps when it comes to paying bills, and now the annual cash payment from the Government is being stopped.

It is a situation that has angered pensioner groups, and a controversy that is unlikely to disappear any time soon.

The winter fuel payment is worth up to £300, and while those on pension credit will still get it, there are many who just miss out and who will struggle without it.

It is also estimated that millions of pensioners who are eligible for pension credit have simply not claimed it in the past.

A campaign is now being launched asking pensioners to check if they can make a claim.

The situation has led to widespread anxiety as the nights start to draw in across the West Midlands, Shropshire and Staffordshire.

"It isn't something we expected from a Labour government," says Tony Whitehouse.

"We realise savings have got to be made somewhere, but this is going to hit the people who can least afford it."

Mr Whitehouse says the Chancellor's decision to restrict the over-65s winter fuel allowance to all but the poorest of pensioners has been the subject of much concern at both the Halesowen branch of the Pensioners Convention, where he is secretary, and also the retired members of the Unite union, of which he is also a member.