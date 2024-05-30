Labour announce female London PR expert as its candidate for Wednesbury and Tipton

Rishi Sunak's surprise General Election left constituencies without a candidate rushing to find a name on the ballot. In recent months Great Barr's Martin Bailey, who is a councillor in London, and former Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner Tom McNeil had been campaigning in the constituency hoping to convince local members to chose them to fight for a seat in Westminster.

However, this evening, just after 10pm the Labour Party confirmed Antonia Bance for becoming the candidate for Wednesbury and Tipton.

The West Midlands Labour X, formerly Twitter account, declared: "Congratulations to Antonia Bance who has been selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Tipton and Wednesbury."

There had been reports former Unite leadership contender Gerard Coyne, who was beaten by another London candidate Sarah Coombes in the West Bromwich Labour selection, was going to be chosen, with commentators like Michael Crick saying it was "nailed on".

The constituency is new for this General Election after the Boundary Commission's redrawing of the political map. It is made up of the former West Bromwich West constituency which was won by Shaun Bailey for the Conservatives in 2019.

According to Ms Bance's X account she is a proud south east Londoner, supports Crystal Palace and is a communications professional.

Currently the Trade Union Congress head of campaigns and communications and previously worked at domestic violence charity SafeLives.

Ms Bance will be walking into a febrile political atmosphere in the left wing after Pro-Palestine Independent candidate Akhmed Yakoob almost denied Labour victory in this month's West Midlands Mayoral election by clinching 70,000 votes. Every Ms Bance's public comment on the Gaza conflict will be scrutinised by her opponents.

The Independent candidate in Wednesbury and Tipton was Mr Yakoob's campaign organiser and former Labour Tipton Green Councillor Mohammed Yaseen Hussain, known as Billa.

He said: "Labour have not done their local activists and members any favours by imposing this Londoner on Wednesbury and Tipton. If they had chosen Sandwell Council leader Kerrie Carmichael or the candidates who have been campaigning for selection over the last year would have shown some respect to the area.

"This is a massive boost to my campaign and I will look forward to debating Mrs Bance on our records of helping the people of Sandwell.

"I hope she has done her research and knows she is standing against someone who was born in Sandwell, spent most my life in Tipton and has spent years helping local people with their problems."