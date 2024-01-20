Conservative Party sacks Sandwell Federation chairman after row over leader's 'suspension'

Old Warley Councillor Jay Anandou publicly revealed Sandwell Council Conservative group leader Councillor David Fisher had been suspended this week.

However, the West Midlands Conservative Party quickly backed Councillor Fisher and told the Express & Star Councillor Anandou "does not speak for the Conservative Party."

Councillor Anandou resigned the whip from the Conservative council group due to the failure of colleagues to back his long running campaign to stop development on the former Brandhall Golf Club.

However, Councillor Anandou remained chairman of the Sandwell Conservative Federation until being stripped of the position on Tuesday.

After revealing Councillor Fisher had been suspended during a meeting after several complaints about his behaviour. The Express & Star has seen the meeting minutes and complaints regarding the suspension of Councillor Fisher.

However, the Conservative Party is adamant Councillor Fisher, who previously had to stand down two years ago before being re-elected six month later, has not been officially suspended by the party.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "Councillor David Fisher is a Conservative Party member and is the leader of Sandwell Council Conservative group."

Former leader of the Sandwell Council Conservative group Rowley Councillor Laured Kalari also left the group left year, with a brief email. Both Councillors Anandou and Kalari sit as independent members but remained part of the national Conservative Party.

The party also stressed Councillors Anandou and Laured Kalari are "not permitted to represent the Conservative Party as local government candidates nor hold any office in the Conservative Party at any level. Therefore, they do not represent Sandwell Conservative Federation."

Councillor Anandou said: "The party are playing the same old games they always have, this will all come out in the end. I have the documents to back up what I said about Councillor Fisher being suspended."

Councillor Anandou was elected in 2022 and spearheaded the campaign to stop houses and a school being built on the former Brandhall Golf Club. However, despite protests, petitions and campaigns Sandwell Council decided to develop the site, with Councillor Anandou astonished when it came to a vote his fellow Conservatives did not object to the council's plans.

He said: "I could no longer be part of the Conservative group after that but I remain in the party and part of the federation."