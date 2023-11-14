Government taking 'effective action' on illegal immigration, says MP

In an open letter, Staffordshire Labour Party members called out the government's approach to housing asylum seekers and how it affects local councils.

They said that they believe the Government and local MPs are not being honest with the public about these issues.

Last month, it was announced asylum seekers will be moved out of 50 hotels by the end of January.

The letter accused Stafford’s MP Theo Clarke of proclaiming 'victory out of making families homeless'.

It accuses the Conservative government of spending the last 13 years 'farming out central government issues like this to local councils starved of cash by austerity and government incompetence'.

But Ms Clarke said asylum seekers would not be left homeless but rather be sent to other parts of the asylum estate.

She said: "The government is processing asylum applications at more than 4,000 a month and the number of asylum seekers making the dangerous crossing of the Channel is down 30 per cent from the same time as last year.

"The closing of the hotel in Stafford will not leave asylum seekers homeless – the Home Office has been clear they will be sent to other parts of the asylum estate.

"Support to councils for homelessness and homelessness prevention has been generous across the country.

"The real issue here is that Labour knows this Conservative government is taking effective action on illegal immigration.

"Voters also fear a future Labour government is committed only to reversing all this good work."