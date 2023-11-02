West Midlands Mayor formally applies to take over police commissioner role

Andy Street has written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman asking for the mayor's responsibilities to be extended to include policing.

This would mean the role of police and crime commissioner, currently held by Simon Foster, would be abolished after the next election in May next year.

This follows a recent Act of Parliament which paved the way for the merging of the roles.

Mr Street said the number of crimes committed in the West Midlands had more than doubled over the past eight years, showing that the present structure was not working.

He said: "Judging by the worrying increase in crime levels, it is clear that the current model is not holding West Midlands Police well enough account to drive down crime and ensure people across the region feel safe.

"Indeed, just last week the current commissioner announced 'at least' 30 police stations are to close, further exacerbating citizen's safety concerns."

Mr Street, a Conservative, said he had not taken the decision lightly, and conceded it would be met with political opposition.

But he said the example of Greater London and Greater Manchester – where the roles were already combined – had shown that such a merger could be effective.

"There needs to be one person who is accountable, where the buck stops for everything, both in the fighting of crime and the causes of crime.

"At the moment, a lot of the responsibilities for dealing with the causes of crime belong to the mayor."

Mr Street said he had already drawn up a manifesto for reducing crime, which he would publish should he be selected to stand for the new combined role.

He said the mayor was the most visible regional politician in the West Midlands, and was therefore the best person to be held accountable for tackling crime.

Mr Foster, who was elected as the Labour candidate for commissioner in 2021, said: “It is nothing more than a hostile takeover.

"This cynical power grab is in no-one’s interests, save that of the Government and its West Midlands mayor.

“The mayor’s own party have stood four times for election to the role of West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner and been roundly defeated on each and every occasion.

“That is because the mayor’s government is not trusted by the people of the West Midlands when it comes to crime, policing, community safety and criminal justice.

“The mayor and his party have plainly calculated that the only way they can wrest control of policing governance in the West Midlands is to abolish democracy altogether.”

Mr Street said Mr Foster had last week proposed the closure of at least 30 police stations, including the one at Wednesfield, and called for the closure programme to be suspended until the May elections.