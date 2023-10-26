Mayor Andy Street to present his HS2 alternative to Government next summer

HS2 'bullet' trains will still link West Midlands to Manchester, says Andy Street

Andy Street also insisted that HS2 'bullet trains' will still run to Manchester using the existing mainline, although they would be subject to speed limits north of Staffordshire.

He said he was working with a number of private companies about drawing up an alternative scheme, which could potentially involve the construction of a new railway line between the West Midlands and the North West.

Mr Street – who considered quitting the Conservative Party over the cancellation of the HS2 northern leg – said the Prime Minister had assured him he would look at his alternative proposals.

Andy Street during his visit to the Express & Star

He added that while the second HS2 line would no longer be built, HS2 services would still continue to Manchester using the existing rail line.

The new 'bullet' trains will travel at speeds of up to 225mph from Euston, stopping at Birmingham, continuing to Handsacre, near Rugeley. The trains will then join the existing West Coast Main Line where they will continue, subject to speed limits, on to the North West.

"Wolverhampton to Manchester is probably the area of the entire rail network which is most in need of improvement," said Mr Street.

"Improving the link to Liverpool as well is very important.

"We can't get HS2 north revived, but we can get additional capacity, possibly in the form of an additional line, but not a high-speed line.

"I have been working with the private sector on some proposals, which I would hope we would be able to prevent to the Government by next summer. It would then be a matter of waiting for the decision, but I don't imagine that would be before the next election.

"It is important to remember that the HS2 line to Manchester was not due until 2041, so there is still plenty of time."