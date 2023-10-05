Scrapping of HS2 gets a mixed reaction with Black Country commuters

The decision to cancel the Manchester to Birmingham line of the speed rail project was confirmed at Conservative Party conference by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in Manchester earlier today.
Members of the Black Country public have reacted with bemusement and some regrets to this afternoon's announcement that the northern leg of HS2 is to be scrapped.
