The petition was set up by Ronan Kanda's mother Pooja Kanda, and calls for the sale of machetes, zombie knives & other threatening blades online to be banned.

The petition on Change.org can be found HERE, and details why certain weapons should be banned from sale on the Internet.

Written by Pooja Kanda, the powerful text reads: "I am the mother of Ronan Kanda.

"On 29 June 2022, my beautiful 16 year old son was fatally stabbed just yards away from our home.

"It was broad-daylight and he was attacked by two boys who went to the same school as my son.

"Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill were armed with a ninja sword and a machete in a friendly, peaceful neighbourhood, looking for someone else. I lost my innocent son to a harrowing case of mistaken identity," the heart-wrenching statement continues.

"Knife crime is getting worse. Most recent data from the ONS showed a 21% increase in the number of knife and offensive weapon offences recorded between September 2021 to 2022. This is a problem which requires immediate and drastic change at a national level.

The government is currently considering whether to introduce new knife legislation to restrict the sale of machetes and large knives.

"I have written this open letter to the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging his government to take these proposals further and implement an outright ban of the sale of all types of machetes, swords & other threatening bladed articles online.

"There is no place for these knives on our streets or in anyone’s home."

She then includes an open letter which will be sent to PM Rishi Sunak, which you can add your name to by signing the petition.