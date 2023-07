Dudley Council chief denounces motion to oust him as attempt to 'get rid of successful leader'

Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley says he is "humbled" that a motion to depose him was defeated on Monday evening following almost unanimous support from his party.

A motion to depose Dudley Council leader Councillor Patrick Harley was defeated on Monday evening. The extraordinary meeting of the council saw councillors, including Mayor Andrea Goddard, vote 38 to 27 against the motion to remove the Tory leader.