Police accused of picking sides in ever-more bitter Sandwell refuse strike

Uncollected rubbish piling up on St Mark's Road, Tipton

After Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service mediation talks between the GMB union and Serco this week the picket line was back outside Shidas Lane refuse depot in Oldbury.

Strikers complained the police presence was breaking the neutrality of the service in industrial disputes.

Justine Jones, from the GMB, tweeted pictures of the police officers.

She said: "Bully boy tactics again from Serco. A minimum of seven West Midlands Police officers threatening @GMBMidlands members with arrest for protesting about poor wages and changes to terms and conditions.

"Is this really necessary? @WMPolice This is a peaceful protest against poverty wages and attacks on terms and conditions! Not a riot!"

West Midlands Police told the Express & Star officers were at the dispute to ensure no trouble flared.

A spokesman said: "We are currently monitoring a trade dispute between SERCO and the GMB at the Shidas Lane depot in Oldbury.

"We are in attendance should there be any breach of the peace."

Four police cars were even outside the depot yesterday when union chiefs were locked in talks with Serco at industrial mediators ACAS.

With the dispute now in its fourth week, tension is increasing between the trade unions, Serco, Sandwell Council and residents.

Uncollected rubbish is piling up in the streets as residents complain about rancid smells, vermin and reports of frustrated people burning their rubbish.

Pictures of rubbish-strewn streets are being shared on social media where spats between the two sides are being played out.

Sandwell's three Conservative MPs and the councillor group leader penned an open letter to Sandwell Council leader Kerrie Carmichael about the dispute, raising concerns about the public health of the borough. They urged the Labour controlled council to intervene between Serco and the GMB to bring an end to the dispute.

Councillor Danny Millard, Cabinet Member for Environment and Highways, said: “Waste collection and street cleansing are critical services to our residents and we have been pressing Serco to bring this dispute to a resolution so that normal collections can resume as soon as possible.

“Talks between Serco and trade unions are ongoing with facilitation and support from ACAS.”

West Bromwich East Conservative MP Nicola Richards tweeted a copy of the letter.

She said: "I've co-signed a letter with other Conservative MPs and the leader of Sandwell Conservatives calling on Sandwell Council to get to grips with the ongoing bin strikes in our borough.

"The Labour-run council must step in and find a solution, and they need to do it now."

The post got a reaction from Sandwell Council deputy leader Councillor Bob Piper.