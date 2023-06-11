Labour candidate named for key West Bromwich target seat

Sarah Coombes has been elected Labour's candidate for the reformed seat of West Bromwich at the next general election

Sarah Coombes has been selected after a members' vote to attempt to regain West Bromwich East, which will become West Bromwich at next year's general election following boundary changes.

In a two-horse race for candidacy Ms Coombes, an advisor to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, held off the challenge of former Unite regional boss Gerard Coyne.

West Bromwich East was Labour for 45 years until 2019 when Nicola Richards took it for the Conservatives with a majority of 1,593.

It is viewed by Labour as a "must win" seat if Sir Keir Starmer is to end up in Number 10 following the next general election.

Ms Coombes was backed by former Labour deputy leader Lord Watson, whom she worked for when he was an MP in the constituency. She also received support from unions including the GMB, FBU and CWU.

Labour sources said the turnout was "extremely high" at around 75 per cent.