Black Country MPs divided on who is to blame for train strike saga dragging on

Long-running rail strikes will finally hit the buffers "when the unions see sense" or "if the Government does its job", according to Black Country MPs.

Rail passengers will again be forced to find alternative transport tomorrow during the latest strikes by train drivers union Aslef, on Friday due to the RMT and Saturday due to Aslef.