West Midlands Combined Authority expansion plans to create 'super region'

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

The Express & Star understands informal discussions are underway over plans that would see the WMCA, which currently features seven local authorities – Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Coventry and Solihull – expand to take on more full members.

Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Warwickshire, which are currently non-constituent members with limited voting rights, could all come on board, along with Staffordshire.

It is understood that talks have taken place between senior representatives from the WMCA and a number of councils.

The WMCA was formed in 2016 and is run by Conservative Mayor Andy Street and the seven council leaders. It has decision-making and spending powers, which were boosted this year under a new devolution deal, over areas including transport, infrastructure and housing.

Under current legislation any move to take in new members would require the unanimous backing of the WMCA. However, this is set to change under the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament.