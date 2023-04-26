Former Euro MP looks back on 'momentous year' in latest book

Former Euro MP David Hallam with his latest book

The new book from David Hallam, who was a Labour MEP for Shropshire in the nineties and also served as a Sandwell councillor, is compiled from the weekly TV and radio review he contributed to The Methodist Recorder newspaper during 2022.

In it the Smethwick writer reflects on key events including the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the war in Ukraine and the Commonwealth Games.

"When I first started writing the weekly reviews I never imagined it could turn into a 210-page book," said Mr Hallam of 'The Year the Queen Died'.

"But then I never ever thought that anyone would pay me to watch television!

"Wherever possible I try to relate my reviews to what I believe people want to watch on catch-up. I try to name-check programmes about faith and social issues, but I also review entertainment, such as Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

"My saddest review was from watching rolling-news television on the day the Queen passed away. I had already filed a light-hearted piece about Strictly and just knew that would be inappropriate, so I changed gear and described how the news came into our homes.

"There are some references to the West Midlands and I absolutely loved writing a review of the Commonwealth Games. It was certainly a memorable year and I hope my book will provide a suitable souvenir which will be read in years to come."