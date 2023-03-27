Wolverhampton MP who received threats and abuse to stand down

Stuart Anderson will not be aiming for re-election in Wolverhampton

Stuart Anderson, who has been the Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West since 2019, has decided not to stand in the seat at the next general election for "personal family reasons".

Earlier this year he revealed in the Express & Star that he feared for the safety of his family and staff after being targeted in a string of threats and violent incidents, including a threat to blow up his office.

In a statement announcing his decision, Mr Anderson said: "It has been the greatest honour of my life to be the Member of Parliament for Wolverhampton South West.

"While I will continue to represent my constituents with pride, I have made the decision not to seek renomination for personal family reasons.

"Before I came to Wolverhampton, this city had been neglected for decades. Since my election, we have secured more than £2 billion for our city’s priorities.

"From extra funding for a new city learning quarter to investment in our high streets and public services, we have made huge progress in this time.

"The local group of Conservatives will continue to build on this strong track record by assisting the residents of our great city."

It is understood that Mr Anderson, who is a government whip, would be open to seeking election in another constituency.

The former soldier took Wolverhampton South West off Labour in 2019, with a majority of 1,661.

Earlier this year he revealed that police had investigated 19 incidents against him, his family and office staff, including threats of violence, vandalism, intimidation and harassment.