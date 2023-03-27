Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton MP who received threats and abuse to stand down

By Peter MadeleyWolverhamptonPoliticsPublished:

An MP who has been on the receiving end of threats against him and his family has announced he will not be standing for re-election in Wolverhampton.

Stuart Anderson will not be aiming for re-election in Wolverhampton
Stuart Anderson will not be aiming for re-election in Wolverhampton

Stuart Anderson, who has been the Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West since 2019, has decided not to stand in the seat at the next general election for "personal family reasons".

Earlier this year he revealed in the Express & Star that he feared for the safety of his family and staff after being targeted in a string of threats and violent incidents, including a threat to blow up his office.

In a statement announcing his decision, Mr Anderson said: "It has been the greatest honour of my life to be the Member of Parliament for Wolverhampton South West.

"While I will continue to represent my constituents with pride, I have made the decision not to seek renomination for personal family reasons.

"Before I came to Wolverhampton, this city had been neglected for decades. Since my election, we have secured more than £2 billion for our city’s priorities.

"From extra funding for a new city learning quarter to investment in our high streets and public services, we have made huge progress in this time.

"The local group of Conservatives will continue to build on this strong track record by assisting the residents of our great city."

It is understood that Mr Anderson, who is a government whip, would be open to seeking election in another constituency.

The former soldier took Wolverhampton South West off Labour in 2019, with a majority of 1,661.

Earlier this year he revealed that police had investigated 19 incidents against him, his family and office staff, including threats of violence, vandalism, intimidation and harassment.

Three people have been convicted – including one man who was found guilty of threatening to blow up his office – while another man is being sought by the police.

Politics
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News