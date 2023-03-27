Stafford MP Theo Clarke wins re-selection battle after blue-on-blue row

Theo Clarke MP

The MP won a ballot of local party members having been rejected as the candidate by her constituency association committee last month.

She had vowed to fight for her political future in the borough and claimed a small minority of members had been behind the attempt top oust her.

It comes after the 37-year-old revealed she had received abuse from constituents for taking maternity leave after having a baby.

Ms Clarke, who was first elected in 2019, said: "I am delighted Stafford Conservative Association members have readopted me as their parliamentary candidate to fight the next general election.

"It was vital the whole membership, not just a minority, were given the opportunity to decide who they wanted as their candidate.

"I stood on a record of bringing substantial investment for regeneration, infrastructure and mental health services to Stafford since 2019 and I am pleased this has been recognised in the vote.

"I thank everyone who took the time to vote and especially many people who worked so hard to support me during the last weeks.

"It is now a case of getting on with the job and privilege of being Stafford’s MP. This means a continued focus on championing our town, helping its people and working hard to bring investment ahead of a general election where I will proudly stand again as the Conservative candidate."