Black Country Tory MP to stand again after seeing off de-selection bid

Former Chief Whip Wendy Morton MP is back to fight another day in Aldridge-Brownhills

The Aldridge-Brownhills MP will stand in the reformed seat at the next general election after being backed by local party members.

It comes after Tory councillor Suky Samra, who represents Streetly in the constituency, called for her to stand down after accusing her of reneging on promises made when she was first elected in 2015.

Mrs Morton told the Express & Star: "I am absolutely honoured and delighted to have been readopted to stand in the constituency at the next general election.

"My priority will always be residents and I will continue to fight their corner."

Ahead of her re-adoption meeting Councillor Samra had urged Mrs Morton to do the "honourable thing" and step away, saying she had put her own position in the Conservative Party ahead of the interests of constituents.

Mrs Morton, who served as Chief Whip in Liz Truss's turbulent premiership, has been the MP for Aldridge-Brownhills since 2015 when she succeeded Sir Richard Shepherd.