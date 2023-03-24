Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black Country Tory MP to stand again after seeing off de-selection bid

By Peter MadeleyAldridgePoliticsPublished:

Wendy Morton MP has been re-selected as a Conservative candidate following a failed bid to oust her.

Former Chief Whip Wendy Morton MP is back to fight another day in Aldridge-Brownhills
Former Chief Whip Wendy Morton MP is back to fight another day in Aldridge-Brownhills

The Aldridge-Brownhills MP will stand in the reformed seat at the next general election after being backed by local party members.

It comes after Tory councillor Suky Samra, who represents Streetly in the constituency, called for her to stand down after accusing her of reneging on promises made when she was first elected in 2015.

Mrs Morton told the Express & Star: "I am absolutely honoured and delighted to have been readopted to stand in the constituency at the next general election.

"My priority will always be residents and I will continue to fight their corner."

Ahead of her re-adoption meeting Councillor Samra had urged Mrs Morton to do the "honourable thing" and step away, saying she had put her own position in the Conservative Party ahead of the interests of constituents.

Mrs Morton, who served as Chief Whip in Liz Truss's turbulent premiership, has been the MP for Aldridge-Brownhills since 2015 when she succeeded Sir Richard Shepherd.

Under boundary changes the seat will change ahead of the next election to include Pheasey Park Farm and part of Paddock.

Politics
News
Aldridge
Walsall
Local Hubs
Brownhills
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News