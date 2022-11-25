Wolverhampton deputy headteacher to fight for Labour seat at next general election

Sureena Brackenridge has been selected as Labour's candidate for Wolverhampton North East

Sureena Brackenridge will contest Wolverhampton North East for Sir Keir Starmer's party at the next general election after being selected by local Labour members.

The 47-year-old mother-of-two was born in Wednesfield and is deputy head at Moseley Park School. She served as mayoress of the city in 2021-22 when her husband, Wednesfield South councillor Greg Brackenridge, was mayor.

She told the Express & Star: "I'm honoured to be selected as the Labour Party parliamentary candidate for Wolverhampton North East.

"I'll be a strong voice in Westminster for the people of Wolverhampton and I'll work tirelessly to give us a better and fairer future.

"The Tories have crashed the economy, and we need Labour to fix it and then to grow it. Wolverhampton can make more, sell more and achieve more under Labour.

"I'll fight to make sure we raise living standards for everyone and not just the privileged few.

"Wolverhampton has much to be proud of but the cost of living is cutting right through our communities.

"A Labour government will bring high-paid and high-quality jobs and apprenticeships to the city making it a better place to learn, work and live."

Wolverhampton North East was a Labour stronghold for decades until the 2019 general election, when Jane Stevenson won it for the Conservatives by defeating Emma Reynolds with a majority of 4,080.

Ms Stevenson has defended the Government's record on investment in Wolverhampton, highlighting projects including the National Brownfield Institute, the City Learning Quarter and the Levelling Up department's headquarters at the i9 development.