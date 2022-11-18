Tory MPs: Scrapping 'national disgrace' HS2 will save country billions

Some Tory MPs want to see HS2 scrapped

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed HS2 will go ahead as he announced a raft of tax rises in his Autumn Statement amid dire predictions over the country’s finances.

But some Conservative MPs say the burden could be reduced by ditching the controversial high speed rail line, which cuts through swathes of the Staffordshire countryside and is estimated to cost £155billion.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, a long-standing opponent of the line, said: “It’s now time to scrap what’s left of HS2.”

He urged Mr Hunt to “reconsider his support” for the line, saying it “neither links with HS1 and the continent, as was the original intention, nor connects with mainline stations such as Birmingham New Street”.

“HS2 stands disconnected and disjointed,” he added.

“Moreover, and importantly, the latest data shows that the cost is now £155 billion, 121 per cent over budget, and is running 12 years late. It is a national disgrace.”

Mr Fabricant added: “As a result of lockdown, more meetings are being held virtually and rail custom has fallen. With the London to Midlands HS2 link now not due to be completed until the end of 2035 and the all-important link to Manchester not due now until 2046, who can be assured that this rail service will be needed then?

“I, and others, continue to press the Government to consider using these vast sums of money to support the NHS, education, and other services which our nation so needs instead of this failing project.”

Stone MP Sir Bill Cash, another outspoken opponent of the line, branded it an “economic disaster” and called for all work to stop immediately “before it spirals further out of control”.

“If they keep it, they will be sacrificing the national economic interest for the sake of a discredited project which they themselves know is unredeemable,” he added.