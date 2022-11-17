Former Dudley Council leader suspended by Tories amid Black Country Plan row

Gornal councillor Anne Millward has had the Tory whip withdrawn

Councillor Anne Millward, who served as borough mayor last year, is sitting as an independent after losing the Tory whip.

It is understood that she is currently under investigation after saying she was "dismayed and disgusted" at the Conservative administration's decision to withdraw from the Black Country Plan (BCP).

Last month council leader Patrick Harley announced the authority was pulling out of the plan – which earmarked land for thousands of homes across the four boroughs – in order to protect Dudley's green belt.

But the move did not go down well with all Tory councillors. Mrs Millward is understood to have written to council chief executive Kevin O'Keefe demanding to know the reasons for the decision and raising concerns about its impact on relationships with other local authorities.

In an email to opposition Labour group members, seen by the Express & Star, she called on them for support and said: "I'm dismayed and disgusted at the withdrawal and we are not been given the information that is our right as elected members to have."

Land at Holbeache Lane, Kingswinford, was lined up for development in the Black Country Plan

Dudley Council's ruling cabinet this week signed off on £500,000 to draw up a 'Dudley-only' housing plan.

Bosses said they were left with no alternative but to pull out of the BCP due to mass public opposition against housing plans on two sites, The Triangle on Swindon Road and land south of Holbeache Lane.

The decision sparked anger among other local authorities, who accused Dudley Council of leaving them high and dry and have vowed to recoup costs.

Gornal councillor Mrs Millward was leader of the authority from 2009 until she lost her seat in 2011, and served as mayor last year.

She has represented the ward for 16 years in two separate stints, starting in 2002.