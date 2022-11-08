Notification Settings

New parliamentary role for Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb  

By Peter MadeleyStourbridgePoliticsPublished:

Suzanne Webb has been appointed to another parliamentary role following the departure of Liz Truss as PM.

Suzanne Webb, Conservative MP for Stourbridge
Suzanne Webb, Conservative MP for Stourbridge

The Stourbridge MP served for seven weeks as the parliamentary private secretary (PPS) for Ms Truss – a role which came to an end when the PM resigned last month.

She has now been appointed to the same role for Education Secretary Gillian Keegan.

Ms Webb said: "I am really pleased to be appointed to this role at this important government department.

“Education is a vital building block in our country’s continued success as we compete in the world.

“I am sure to be busy supporting the secretary of state and ensuring MPs are informed of what is happening in the department and she is aware of a broad range of views across the House of Commons.”

Ms Webb has previously been a government whip and a PPS at the Ministry of Defence and at the Department for International Trade.

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

